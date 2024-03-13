A Quirky Line In Avengers: Infinity War Came From A Moment Of Improv

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is having a rough time lately. After being inundated with Marvel media in recent years, audiences had basically been given too much of the MCU, and things were getting ridiculous. Marvel Studios head and the chief architect of this shared universe, Kevin Feige, had basically saturated the marketplace with movies and streaming shows to the extent he'd essentially devalued the currency of the MCU. Ultimately, way too much Marvel became the company's kryptonite.

Thankfully, it seems Feige and Co. are trying their best to course-correct, with just one MCU movie scheduled for 2024: "Deadpool 3." Existing projects have reportedly been undergoing rewrites, and upcoming streaming shows will seemingly adopt a more grounded approach to the source material, as was the case with the action-packed "Echo," which debuted on Disney+ in January, 2024. Whether any of this will manage to restore the MCU to its former glory remains to be seen. But amid all this talk of the "downfall" of Feige's shared universe, it's easy to forget just how good we had it during the glory years.

For more than a decade, the MCU was a box office and cultural force to be reckoned with, producing hit after hit and entertaining audiences the world over with its blend of action, heart, and humor — the latter of which shouldn't be downplayed. Since 2008's "Iron Man" kicked things off, the MCU has never taken itself so seriously that its characters can't have a laugh while they're saving the world. In fact, the filmmakers behind some of the best MCU films have frequently encouraged a bit of comedic improv from the actors, as was the case with 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War."