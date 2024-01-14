Daredevil: Born Again - Returning Cast, Release Window, And More Info

I often lambast the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the "same old, same old" feeling of its movies and television — so I feel a little hypocritical calling the revival series "Daredevil: Born Again" my most anticipated Marvel project.

"Daredevil" ran for three seasons on Netflix from 2015-2018, but was canceled afterward. Like its sister shows ("Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," and "The Punisher"), it was a casualty of Marvel and Netflix decoupling from their creative partnership. However, since it was the most consistently acclaimed of the Marvel/Netflix shows and the title character has the biggest built-in audience, "Daredevil" will be born again on Disney+.

As for why I'm excited? "Daredevil" was counterprogramming to the quippy fluff of the MCU movies, with a darker tone and more violence. Plus, what can I say, I'm a fan of the character. If you aren't familiar, Matt Murdock is a blind lawyer blessed with enhanced senses to compensate. At night, he patrols the streets of New York neighborhood Hell's Kitchen as the costumed hero Daredevil — a fitting moniker for someone who puts the fear of God in criminals.

If "Daredevil: Born Again" can recapture Daredevil's conflicted, Catholic guilt ethos to vigilantism, I'll be onboard for it. Here's everything we know about the series so far, from the returning "Daredevil" cast members to the talent behind the scenes.