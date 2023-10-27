Daredevil: Born Again Gets Punisher's Showrunner, Loki And Moon Knight's Directing Duo

"Daredevil: Born Again" is back on track at Disney+ with a brand new creative team. As we reported recently, the series focused on attorney-by-day superhero-by-night Matt Murdock recently underwent a bit of a teardown behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. The powers that be felt a new creative direction was needed for what is intended to be a hulking 18-episode series. Now, we know who will be steering the ship.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dario Scardapane ("The Punisher," "Jack Ryan") has been hired as the new showrunner for "Born Again." Charlie Cox, who starred in Netflix's "Daredevil" series, is reprising the lead role once again. Scardapane will also be writing new episodes and new material for some of what was already shot. Chris Ord and Matt Corman were the original head writers of the series but have since departed the project. Reports indicated that their version didn't see Matt Murdock actually suit up as Daredevil until the fourth episode.

Additionally, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been brought on board to direct several episodes of the series. Benson and Moorhead have directed movies such as "Synchronic" and "Something in the Dirt." But they're also no strangers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they've directed episodes of "Moon Knight" and the currently airing "Loki" season 2 as well. They will direct what is described as the "remaining" episodes of the show's first season. Production was forced to shut down due to the Screen Actors Guild strike, which is still ongoing.