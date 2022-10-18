Charlie Cox Was Happy To Explore Daredevil's Lighter Side In She-Hulk

Marvel's Netflix shows are far from perfect. Their seasons tend to run too long, they often lean on Orientalist tropes, and some of them feature Danny Rand (I kid... but not really). At the same time, they boast stunning action scenes, are refreshingly adult in terms of their tone and content, and benefit from top-notch casting. That includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, which is part of why viewers were excited to see the actor reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper with his cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The Man Without Fear's subsequent appearance on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," however, has proven more divisive. It's understandable; after watching Cox's superhero wrestle with his Catholic faith while leading dual lives as a lawyer and vigilante for years, seeing him crack jokes while flirting and casually hooking up with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) might come as a bit of a shock to some people. But it also makes perfect sense. The absurd, fourth wall-shattering comedy "She-Hulk" is a far cry from the gritty crime drama that is "Daredevil," so it only stands to reason the former series would showcase a lighter side of Hell's Kitchen's famed protector.

Speaking to Variety, Cox said he enjoyed getting to "explore the levity" of the "Daredevil" comic books for the first time, noting that the character's Netflix show "never really had an opportunity" to do so. He added: