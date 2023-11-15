New Daredevil: Born Again Directors Are Immersed In Their Matt Murdock Homework

At a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe is floundering like it never has before, Marvel Studios top dog Kevin Feige and co. have found a remarkably unlikely team of saviors in multi-hyphenates Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The sensibilities of the pair behind such off-kilter sci-fi horror films as "Synchronic" and "Something in the Dirt" proved to be a surprisingly perfect fit for "Moon Knight," an MCU show that often balanced precariously at the intersection of action-adventure, supernatural horror, and dark comedy. When the duo returned to direct the majority of "Loki" season 2, they delivered a similarly dizzying blend of trippy sci-fi, whimsical humor, and creepy horror, bringing the God of Mischief's tale to a frequently confusing, always engaging, and ultimately satisfying ending (or, at the very least, a resting place).

It's little wonder, then, that Feige and friends turned to Benson and Moorhead once again when they needed someone to overhaul "Daredevil: Born Again," the upcoming Disney+ series that will continue the story of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin from Marvel's Netflix shows. The show was only partly through filming its planned 18 episodes when it shut down during the recently concluded actors' and writers' strikes, at which point the House of Ideas came up with the wild notion of actually developing its Disney+ series like television shows rather than really long movies.

When it came to "Daredevil: Born Again," that necessitated bringing in a whole new team of creatives, including Benson and Moorhead as series directors. Hence, when The Wrap caught up with the duo to discuss the "Loki" season 2 finale, they confirmed they've still got a lot of homework to do before they start shooting anything involving The Devil of Hell's Kitchen.