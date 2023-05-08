Daredevil: Born Again Production Paused As Writers Strike Rages On

Between his hilarious "walk of shame" scene in an episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" and now the recent strike-induced disruption to filming on "Daredevil: Born Again," the Man Without Fear might just be having a moment. Fans have been looking forward to the series reuniting the original cast of the Netflix series: Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Joe Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. While filming already began prior to the strike and is obviously continuing without the help of writers and creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord as a physical presence on-set (Deadline reports that there remains another six months of filming, some of which will take place in and around New York City), the series ran into difficulty as members of the production team refused to cross the picket line earlier today.

With more and more big-name shows and movies continuing to become affected by the strike on both sides of the country, studios will have to keep weighing the mounting costs of delays against the incredibly reasonable demands of the WGA. Remember, the entire point is that strikes are designed to be disruptive, forcing those with the most power to rethink their refusal to pay living wages to their most valuable workers. Certain productions (located far from picket lines, mind you) are set to weather the storm and film as much as they possibly can, such as season 2 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "House of the Dragon" season 2. Of course, without actual writers on set who are able to rewrite scripts, dialogue, or any other basic adjustments on the fly, this would seem ... inadvisable.

Stay tuned to /Film for more updates as this strike rages on.