Daredevil: Born Again Production Paused As Writers Strike Rages On
Another day, another major Hollywood production has been put on pause as a result of the ongoing writers' strike.
To state the obvious for a moment, it's always a big deal whenever a studio as high-profile as Marvel is currently filming a movie or streaming series in either Los Angeles or New York. On the other side of the coin, that makes it an even bigger deal that the strike enacted by the Writers Guild of America successfully managed to set its sights on one key New York-based filming location: that of "Daredevil: Born Again." In a significant show of unity and solidarity, local members of the Teamster union and IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) joined with the WGA and refused to cross picket lines to continue work on the buzzy, upcoming Disney+ series. The end result was production being forced to pause for the day.
Deadline reports that the Charlie Cox-starring series has become the latest industry shoot to become disrupted by the strike, joining an increasingly long list that includes Marvel's "Blade," "Abbott Elementary" season 3, season 2 of the Apple TV+ series "Severance," "Stranger Things," "Saturday Night Live," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," and many more. In a tweet, the official Twitter account representing the WGA East declared that "Daredevil: Born Again" had been interrupted early in the morning. According to Deadline, sources indicated that the work day had been called as of 1:00 p.m. ET, with plans tentatively set to begin again tomorrow. Picketing writers, of course, may once again end up having the last word about that.
Daredevil: Born Again takes a walk
Between his hilarious "walk of shame" scene in an episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" and now the recent strike-induced disruption to filming on "Daredevil: Born Again," the Man Without Fear might just be having a moment. Fans have been looking forward to the series reuniting the original cast of the Netflix series: Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Joe Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. While filming already began prior to the strike and is obviously continuing without the help of writers and creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord as a physical presence on-set (Deadline reports that there remains another six months of filming, some of which will take place in and around New York City), the series ran into difficulty as members of the production team refused to cross the picket line earlier today.
With more and more big-name shows and movies continuing to become affected by the strike on both sides of the country, studios will have to keep weighing the mounting costs of delays against the incredibly reasonable demands of the WGA. Remember, the entire point is that strikes are designed to be disruptive, forcing those with the most power to rethink their refusal to pay living wages to their most valuable workers. Certain productions (located far from picket lines, mind you) are set to weather the storm and film as much as they possibly can, such as season 2 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "House of the Dragon" season 2. Of course, without actual writers on set who are able to rewrite scripts, dialogue, or any other basic adjustments on the fly, this would seem ... inadvisable.
Stay tuned to /Film for more updates as this strike rages on.