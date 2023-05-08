Game Of Thrones' The Hedge Knight Hits The Brakes, George R.R. Martin Supports Writers Strike

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. No, I'm not talking about the infamous game of thrones, where you either win or you die in a mad scramble for political power. Instead, the stakes are massive and wide-ranging in a very different way for all the currently-striking members of the Writers Guild of America ... and they can count prolific fantasy writer and "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin as a proud supporter of their cause.

As the many picketers throughout both Los Angeles and New York City gain traction and numbers in the early days of the strike, more and more high-profile productions have been shut down as a result of non-WGA production unions that have refused to cross picket lines. We can now count one of HBO's buzzy "Game of Thrones" spin-offs as another casualty of the studios' refusal to negotiate in good faith. In his cheekily-titled "Not A Blog" blog post published earlier today (via Variety), Martin announced that the newly-announced spin-off series "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" will be shutting down its writers' room indefinitely in accordance with the parameters of the strike.

And while Martin himself says he is unable to go out and physically support his colleagues on the picket lines, he goes out of his way to state in no uncertain terms that he fully backs the WGA strike for as long as it needs to last to have their demands met:

"I am not in LA, so I cannot walk a picket line as I did in 1988, but I want to go on the record with my full and complete and unequivocal support of my Guild."

With so much up in the air, there's no telling how long this series will be delayed.