A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Expands Game Of Thrones Universe On Max Streaming Service

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" is based on Martin's "The Hedge Knight" book, the first of three currently-published stories (and counting!) detailing Dunk's efforts to become an honorable knight, navigate the treacherous wilds of the land, and even find love. The existing novellas, compiled in one volume titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," take a much more traditional fantasy tone compared to the dark and gritty violence of "Game of Thrones" or the political griminess of "House of the Dragon."

Oh, and as for the exact identity of Aegon? This isn't the infamous Mad King who cast a long shadow on "Game of Thrones," nor is he part of that newly-announced Aegon the Conqueror series either, but a different one! He's the brother of the old maester Aemon Targaryen, who was portrayed by the late Peter Vaughan in "Game of Thrones."

The new spin-off will eventually debut on Warner Bros. revamped streaming service, formerly known as HBO Max and now rebranded as simply "Max." No release date, cast, or directors/writers have yet been announced, but it's yet another exciting addition to a vastly growing "Game of Thrones"-verse that now spans the original series, "House of the Dragon," and several planned spin-off shows with varying degrees of connections to the one that started them all. This lines up with CEO David Zaslav's new marching orders of mining as much content out of their available IPs as they possibly can. Will we hit a point of no return when it comes to audience fatigue in this franchise, or did "House of the Dragon" prove that viewers simply can't get enough of this world?

Only time will tell! Stay tuned to /Film for any and all updates as they come in.