A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Expands Game Of Thrones Universe On Max Streaming Service
You didn't think we were done revisiting the world of Westeros, did you? Author George R.R. Martin still might not be done writing his groundbreaking "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, which the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" was based on, but that hasn't stopped the football fan/prolific fantasy writer from going full steam ahead on various other books set in the same universe. We saw that with the acclaimed "House of the Dragon" prequel series, and now, Warner Bros. has announced that they've added yet another spin-off series to the agenda in confirmation of previous reporting.
This next one is titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" and it has some tantalizing connective elements to the original "Game of Thrones" canon. As the name implies, the series follows the tales of a hedge knight and his loyal squire — and their identities come steeped in deep-cutting lore. Based on Martin's quirkily-titled "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series of novellas, the series follows the adventures of Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, a legendary figure in Westoros, and his young friend "Egg," aka Aegon V Targaryen who would one day become king.
The official logline reads:
A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros ... a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.
Read on for all the details!
HBO goes all-in on Game of Thrones
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" is based on Martin's "The Hedge Knight" book, the first of three currently-published stories (and counting!) detailing Dunk's efforts to become an honorable knight, navigate the treacherous wilds of the land, and even find love. The existing novellas, compiled in one volume titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," take a much more traditional fantasy tone compared to the dark and gritty violence of "Game of Thrones" or the political griminess of "House of the Dragon."
Oh, and as for the exact identity of Aegon? This isn't the infamous Mad King who cast a long shadow on "Game of Thrones," nor is he part of that newly-announced Aegon the Conqueror series either, but a different one! He's the brother of the old maester Aemon Targaryen, who was portrayed by the late Peter Vaughan in "Game of Thrones."
The new spin-off will eventually debut on Warner Bros. revamped streaming service, formerly known as HBO Max and now rebranded as simply "Max." No release date, cast, or directors/writers have yet been announced, but it's yet another exciting addition to a vastly growing "Game of Thrones"-verse that now spans the original series, "House of the Dragon," and several planned spin-off shows with varying degrees of connections to the one that started them all. This lines up with CEO David Zaslav's new marching orders of mining as much content out of their available IPs as they possibly can. Will we hit a point of no return when it comes to audience fatigue in this franchise, or did "House of the Dragon" prove that viewers simply can't get enough of this world?
Only time will tell! Stay tuned to /Film for any and all updates as they come in.