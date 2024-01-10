How Marvel's Echo Sets The Stage For Daredevil: Born Again

Spoilers for "Echo" follow.

It wouldn't be a Marvel Studios production without a post-credits stinger. Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) limps (well, flies private) back home to New York City. As fate would have it, the jet's television is playing a new broadcast about the NYC mayor's face, with the subhead "No Clear Frontrunner."

Fisk turns up the volume and hears a panelist recounting polls that show most NYC voters' "ideal candidate [is] somebody who is a fighter." The host adds, "There are legitimate problems in the city right now — the voters want somebody who understands the pain they're going through," and the panelist replies, "A bare-knuckled brawler would do well in this race, an outsider, somebody who is not afraid to take on the establishment." However, as they lament, no such candidate has emerged and the race is in its last legs.

This commentary plays over a slow zoom-in on Fisk's face, with an invisible light bulb going off over it. It's been rumored that "Daredevil: Born Again" would adapt the Mayor Fisk comic storyline — this all but confirms it. What's uncertain is if "Born Again" will include an election storyline or just open with Fisk already as mayor. Going off the comics, what can we expect if the Kingpin of Crime does make his way to City Hall?