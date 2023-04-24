Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Contains The MCU's First F-Bomb

Kevin Feige and co. have had a tough time of late, mainly because we have too much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it's all getting kind of old. Sure, Phase 4 isn't as bad as people say, but there's no doubt the MCU is seemingly on a downward trajectory — especially after "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and its box office woes. Now, Feige is hoping James Gunn and his "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" can turn things around for the struggling franchise.

The final entry in Gunn's trilogy looks set to be somewhat of an event, with the promise that several members of the titular team will die in the film. This is, per the "Guardians Vol. 3" trailer, the last outing before the team "fly away together, one last time," and the director moves on to focus on his duties as co-head of DC Studios full-time. Which means we're expecting him to have pulled out all the stops for his final "Guardians" effort.

Thus far, as usual, we have a bunch of fan theories and scuttlebutt ahead of the official launch. Also, we now know the film will break a longstanding MCU rule — as in, a character will, believe it or not, let a major curse word slip. Shock! And while you might think the f-bomb in question comes as a result of the tumultuous storyline that will see a Guardian or two killed off, it's actually not all that serious. News of the offending curse, which will mark the very first f-bomb in MCU history, comes via a recently released clip from the PG-13 rated threequel. The clip shows Chris Pratt's Star-Lord explaining how to open a car door to Nebula (Karen Gillan), who struggles with the primitive tech, prompting Star-Lord to say, "Open the f****** door."