Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer: One Last Heroic Adventure

Parting is such sweet sorrow. After more than a decade of laughter, thrills, and some great tunes, James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy has finally coming to an end. The live-action cinematic adventures of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) will close out with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," launching into theaters on May 5, 2023, and audiences should be prepared to bring tissues. Gunn has promised that the trilogy-ender is a real tear-jerker, because some of the Guardians are going to end up six feet under (and not because they're tunneling with mole people, although based on the animal people in one of the trailers we've already seen, that could happen too).

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will follow the Guardians on their own for the first time since the tragic events "Avengers: Endgame" (excluding the holiday special, of course), and they'll be battling the High Evolutionary (the eternally excellent Chukwudi Iwuji), an evil scientist who probably had something to do with Rocket's experimental and painful origin. Rocket is my favorite character in the "Guardians" franchise, so this is both great news and terrible news, given the whole "someone's gonna die" aspect. The high stakes, guaranteed hilarity, and lovable Guardians are all extremely exciting, even for fans with a bit of superhero burnout (like yours truly). Check out the special "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer from the Super Bowl below, and I'll see you all in theaters on May 5!