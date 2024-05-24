One Of The Coolest Elements Of Furiosa Was Originally Meant For Mad Max: Fury Road [Exclusive]

This weekend brings the action-packed odyssey of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" to theaters for all to witness and enjoy. While the movie acts as a prequel to incredible "Mad Max: Fury Road," it does differ from George Miller's fast-paced franchise revival from 2015 by spanning years, even decades, as we learn the origins of Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) and see how her quest for vengeance against the maniacal Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) becomes tied up in the legacy of Mad Max and the Wasteland's wars.

But where "Furiosa" matches "Fury Road" is in the unbelievable, adrenaline-fueled vehicular mayhem and brutal combat between both humans and customized cars, trucks, and pretty anything with wheels. However, the prequel does enhance one particular element of the "Mad Max" franchise, and it's a detail that almost made it into "Fury Road."

Along with the usual post-apocalyptic mash-ups of hot rods and monster trucks, as well as Dementus' amazing triple motorcycle chariot, there are some aerial vehicles and attacks that take things up a notch. So when Immortan Joe's War Rig runs into trouble, they not only have to contend with the threats on the ground, but danger from above. In vehicles like parasails tethered to ground vehicles, bikes with fanboat blades strapped to their backs, and a flying motorcycle with a massive, monster-like parachute, Furiosa and the War Rig have plenty of formidable foes to contend with looking skyward.

When our own Bill Bria spoke with director George Miller leading up to the release of "Furiosa," the filmmaker recounted how some early ideas for the seemingly endless chase in "Fury Road" informed the new 15-minute action sequence in the "Mad Max" prequel.