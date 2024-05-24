Every Mad Max Saga Movie, Ranked

You ever see a dog hold a man at gunpoint?

"Mad Max 2," rereleased as "The Road Warrior," picks back up with the heroic loner Max Rockatansky as he ventures across the post-apocalyptic Outback in search of supplies, resources, and the almighty gasoline. This is where Miller stops treating Max like an antihero and more of a mythic folk legend, as the film reveals that the now-grown Feral Kid who Max crossed paths with is the film's narrator, having become the Chief of the Great Northern Tribe thanks to Max saving his life as a child. He notes that he never saw the Road Warrior again, leaving the audience to determine what aspects of the story are factual and what is the result of a man's recollection of his childhood. But the biggest strength of "The Road Warrior" is in its pacing, taking the audience on a full-throttle journey rather than throwing them into the fire and hoping they don't burn out before the credits roll.

This is also the film where Miller showcases his most biting commentary on the fall of humanity and the misplaced values of a patriarchal society. His vision is crystalized, and the practical stunt-work is so remarkably dangerous that it's a miracle everyone made it out alive. It's lean, mean, and without the technological advancements of "Fury Road" or "Furiosa," only had the safety net of old-school filmmaking techniques to pull off the spectacular stunt work and junk car mayhem. Not to mention, Max stays a relentless jagoff for the entire film, hardened by the Wasteland and not yet ready for a typical hero's arc as shown in "Fury Road." It's a bold creative swing by Miller, and one that paid off tenfold. "The Road Warrior" is not just about Max, but a look at how quickly society crumbles. It may not be the "best" film from a technical standpoint, but it's thematically the most important film in the entire series.