Furiosa Ending Explained: Hope Grows

This article contains massive spoilers for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

With the release of "Furiosa," the fifth film in the "Mad Max" saga, it is abundantly clear that these movies never intended to be a single, serialized narrative. Instead, each film is a piece of mercurial mythology — stories that aren't concerned with strict continuity. They're legends, in the way that stories about Moses or King Arthur are legends; they aren't chronicles of what exactly did happen, but what may have happened.

This approach to the "Mad Max" films began with the 1979 original (which opens with the vague "A Few Years From Now..." title card) and continued in earnest with 1981's "Mad Max 2," which is narrated by an older version of one of the principal characters (whom we only hear and never see). Only 2015's "Fury Road" is narrated by Max himself, and even then, he's not of sound mind. For "Furiosa," co-writer/director George Miller has the tale of the early years of the titular character (Alyla Browne [child] and Anya Taylor-Joy [young adult]) narrated by The History Man (George Shevtsov), a person whose role in the post-apocalyptic Wasteland is to keep the past alive through oral history (or, in the parlance of the Tribe Who Left from "Beyond Thunderdome," to "continue the Tell").

"Furiosa" is technically a prequel in the way it chronicles the character right up to where her story begins in "Fury Road," but it's also a fable about the woman who, against massive odds, survived and changed things in the Wasteland for the better. It's a film that explores elements of myth and religion while telling a subversive tale of revenge. It is, to borrow a keyword from the film's climax, a true epic.