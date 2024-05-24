Furiosa's History Man Explains The Biggest Mystery In The Mad Max Universe

This article contains spoilers for "Furiosa."

In the medium of cinema, sequels (as well as their kin: prequels, legacy sequels, remakes, reboots, etc.) still feel like a relatively recent phenomenon, especially as studios continue to seek to exploit intellectual property and squeeze as much blood (re: money) out of the same stone as possible. Yet despite the obvious capitalistic aims of film franchises, cinematic universes, and what have you, the tradition of continuing a story and/or telling new tales featuring evergreen characters is very ancient.

The "Mad Max" films, as conceived by the series' mastermind, George Miller, deliberately seek to continue those ancient, mythical traditions of storytelling rather than service more modern concepts of how to present a serialized narrative. Of course, this may not have always been the case, given that the original "Mad Max" from 1979 was made partially to exploit then-popular trends like the criminal biker film, the vigilante action movie, and so on. Certainly, beginning with 1981's "Mad Max 2" (aka "The Road Warrior"), Miller and his collaborators were interested in making "Mad Max" into a modern myth rather than, say, several chapters in one long story or anything similar.

However, by nature of how audiences watch most movies, some confusion arose once certain actors returned to the films in new roles, or — in the case of the latest entry in the saga, "Furiosa" — didn't return. Yet "Furiosa" contains Miller's most clever subversion of that issue yet: the character of History Man, who is a person tasked with keeping a record of the past through facts and legends that he may not remember with crystal clarity.