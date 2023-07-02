Why Was Terrence Howard Replaced As War Machine In The MCU? It's Complicated

When Marvel Studios brought out the cast and crew of "Iron Man 2" at the 2009 San Diego Comic Con, they wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room. The character of James "Rhodey" Rhodes was returning, but this time he would be played by Don Cheadle. What happened to Terrence Howard, who originated the role in the first movie? They answered this question flippantly by showing a clip from the still-shooting sequel where Cheadle makes his first appearance. When he comes face to face with his buddy Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), against whom he's been asked to testify, Cheadle's Rhodes says, "Look, it's me. I'm here. Deal with it. Let's move on."

This moment got a huge laugh from fans, and worked precisely as intended. People already loved Cheadle as a movie star, and they were eager to watch him banter with Downey. From that point forward, Howard no longer existed in the MCU.

Now, 13 years after the release of "Iron Man 2," we're about to get Cheadle's first standalone MCU vehicle in "Armor Wars." Obviously, he owns the character now. But if you're curious as to why Howard was given the heave-ho from his integral role in the 2008 blockbuster, the answer depends on who you're asking.