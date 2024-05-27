Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Secretly Has Actors Playing Multiple Wasteland Roles

Call it a "Mad Max" rite of passage. Ever since director George Miller's 1979 original introduced the world to the utter absurdity that is post-apocalyptic Australia (honestly, just regular ol' Australia seems scary enough from the outside looking in), the gas-guzzling franchise has all but become a genre unto itself. After six total movies, culminating with this past weekend's "Furiosa," audiences are now well aware of what to expect from these idiosyncratic blockbusters. High-octane action, poignant ruminations on the future of our species, and a motley collection of freaks, weirdos, and badasses are well worth the price of admission alone. As far as series traditions go, however, one deceptively subtle trope returned in full force for "Furiosa."

The "Mad Max" movies have typically brought back many of the same cast members in different roles for the various sequels. For instance, newcomer fans may have been surprised to learn that the man behind the mask of "Fury Road" villain Immortan Joe, Hugh Keays-Byrne, had already played a completely different baddie known as Toecutter in the first film. (Following the actor's passing in late 2020, the role of younger Immortan Joe in "Furiosa" was recast with Lachy Hulme.) Actor Bruce Spence, meanwhile, appeared as both the Gyro Captain in 1981's "The Road Warrior" and Jedediah in "Beyond Thunderdome" four years later.

Now, a familiar face has taken on this mantle in "Furiosa" — with an intriguing twist. Elsa Pataky is perhaps most recognizable for her role in the "Fast & Furious" movies, but her marriage to "Furiosa" star Chris Hemsworth appears to have led to a fun quirk of casting(s): a role as a Vuvalini general and an utterly unrecognizable member of Dementus' crew.