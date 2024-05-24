Furiosa Returns The Mad Max Series To Its Gnarly, Revenge-Driven Roots

This article contains spoilers for "Furiosa."

Even though there are currently only five films within the "Mad Max" saga, the movies span an impressive number of decades, from the late 1970s to 2024. Naturally, there has been quite an evolution within cinema during that time, both for the medium itself as well as for the saga's director, George Miller. At age 79, Miller shows no interest in settling into any rigid stylistic groove.

As times have changed, so has the look and feel of the "Mad Max" films, and one could make the case that each successive installment of the series has expanded in ambition and scope concurrent with most long-running film franchises. With the second film, "Mad Max 2," and the fourth, "Fury Road," being (as of now) the most popular and influential installments of the saga, there's never been any real call to do what so many less successful franchises tend to do, which is return to the series' roots. After all, when faced with the expansive, dynamic, visually stuffed frames of "Fury Road," the original "Mad Max" seems humble by comparison, a scrappy Aussie indie that has given way to bigger and better things.

However, one of the joys of the latest installment in the series, "Furiosa," is that it continues the franchise's penchant for exploring new corners of the Wasteland by taking what is perhaps the most totally unexpected turn: telling a story that's as revenge-fueled, gnarly, and (most importantly) single-character centric as the original "Mad Max."