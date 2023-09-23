When Evil Lurks Review: A Cruel, Bloody Possession Movie For Sickos, By Sickos [Fantastic Fest 2023]

Possession movies, much like zombie movies, are a dime a dozen. They follow most of the same tropes and aesthetics established in part by William Friedkin's "The Exorcist." This is to say, there are not many movies that can make the sub-genre feel fresh.

"When Evil Lurks" is one such movie. Demián Rugna's follow-up to "Terrified" is a bigger, more ambitious movie, and one that is quite cruel and gory. Most impressively, the film has quite a robust worldbuilding that becomes more complex and terrifying as the film reveals more. There's not much in terms of exposition, but you know just enough about what is going on beyond our protagonist to be interested in learning about this messed-up, bleak, Fulci-esque nightmare world where no adult, child, or dog is safe.

Set in rural Argentina, "When Evil Lurks" follows two brothers (Ezequiel Rodriguez and Demián Salomon) who find a mutilated corpse on the edge of their property. The search for the man's missing torso leads them to a man infected by a demon and waiting for a specialist to dispose of him, because that's apparently a common enough occurrence that there are specialists. Though they try to get rid of the man, they merely help deliver pure hell on earth, as the demon's infection spreads out, wreaking havoc. From there, it's a race against the clock to save the brothers' family and get the hell out of town before true evil is born.