How Netflix's The Imaginary Created The Best Animated Villain In A Long Time

This article contains mild spoilers for "The Imaginary."

Animation and horror is a peculiar and difficult combination. Although the West has seen kids' animated movies descend into pure horror plenty of times before, it is trickier with anime, where more often than not horror is boiled down to simply a metric ton of blood or body horror. Still, even when the atmosphere of horror doesn't work in an animated movie, chances are it will still provide a horrifying monster or villain. This has been true since the early days of feature animation in the U.S., when "Snow White" gave countless kids nightmares with the Evil Queen.

That tradition has mostly gone away, as cartoons inspired by horror are becoming increasingly rare each year. This only makes the movies that do remember the power of horror in a kid-friendly setting all the more powerful. So is the case of "The Imaginary," the new movie from Studio Ponoc which our own BJ Colangelo described as "a breathtaking feat of animation with a powerful story that lends it to being a generational classic in the making" in her review.

In the film, an imaginary friend named Rudger is chased by a monster, who looks like a creepy old guy in a Hawaiian shirt named Mr. Bunting. Under the surface, however, he is one of the scariest monsters in recent all-ages movie memory. As writer and producer Yoshiaki Nishimura told /Film at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, there were plans for a lot more Mr. Bunting than we see in the film. "There is a saga of the backstory," Nishimura said via a translator. "We don't have enough time to go into the details [in the movie], unfortunately, it just would take too long."