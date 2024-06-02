The Classic Horror And Sci-Fi Films That Inspired Cartoon Network's Courage The Cowardly Dog

The '90s were a great time to be a young horror-loving kid. There were several gateway horror shows and movies that made genre fans out of an entire generation, preparing kids for the horrors of the real world within the safe confines of a television set. It was a time of "Goosebumps" and of "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," a time of "AAAHH!!! Real Monsters" and "Tales from the Cryptkeeper." Then there was "Courage the Cowardly Dog."

Though "Real Monsters" featured, well, monsters, it was still definitely a comedic show. "Courage the Cowardly Dog," though, even when it wasn't technically scary, it was always eerie and disturbing. The cartoon follows the eponymous dog Courage, who lives with an elderly couple in a farm in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas. They are constantly thrown into weird, often spooky situations. The series started with a pilot short titled "The Chicken from Outer Space," which was even nominated for an Academy Award.

Like many cartoons of the time, "Courage the Cowardly Dog" often referenced horror heavy hitters, fueled by creator John R. Dilworth's love for the genre. "Jaws," Village of the Damned," "Forbidden Planet," and even "The Exorcist" inspired fan favorite episodes of the cartoon.

This last one is particularly interesting; there's an entire "Cowardly" episode dedicated to "The Exorcist," wherein Courage's owner Muriel essentially plays Regan MacNeill and there's a Pazuzu-style demonically-possessed mattress. The episode, appropriately titled "The Demon in the Mattress," directly parodies several scenes from the classic horror movie by having Muriel vomit, levitating from her bed, rotating her head 360 degrees, and even having the titular demon say "She's in here, with us."