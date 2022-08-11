Phineas And Ferb Co-Creator Dan Povenmire On Studio Notes And Bringing Nosferatu To SpongeBob [Interview]

Coming out between the age of animated spin-offs of theatrical movies and the genre-focused 2010s, when things like "Gravity Falls" or "Tron: Uprising" made their mark, "Phineas and Ferb" felt like a middle-ground of what was, and what was to come. The show explored a multitude of genres, parodying everything from "Star Wars" to "The Lord of the Rings" to "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

The show was also renowned for its hundreds of musical numbers, covering all sorts of genres. That being said, Povenmire regrets never finding a place to write a Latin song for the show. "I never wrote a tango or anything like that," the animator and writer explained. "And now in 'Hamster & Gretel,' that was one of the first songs I wrote — a tango."

Though "Phineas and Ferb" was undoubtedly a kids show, it was also very popular with older audiences, much in the same way "SpongeBob" was a hit with college students. From jokes with some innuendo to simply bizarre imagery, Povenmire's time on Nickelodeon and "Family Guy" can be seen all over the lowbrow humor that accompanies Phineas and Ferb's summer adventures.

"We are just always trying to write a show that makes us laugh, and we're adults, but we also have sort of childish senses of humor," Povenmire said. "We like highbrow comedy and lowbrow comedy. So anything that makes us laugh goes in, and I think that just becomes a function of getting an adult audience, too, is we never don't do a joke because the kids won't get it."

The problem is that a show aimed at kids with jokes that only make adults laugh isn't exactly what a network making kids shows wants. So it makes sense to hear that Disney made that clear from the very first season, when they sent Povenmire a note asking if the audience was even going to get a certain joke.

"And I was like, 'Quite frankly, I don't care. As long as your audience doesn't change the channel because of this joke, it's okay. Because we've got another joke coming for the kids in five seconds. Trust me, five seconds from now, the kids will be laughing.'"

"But it's okay to aim for the adults in the room," Povenmire continued. "Every parent has to watch shows with their kids. And I think that it'll get turned on a lot more if the parents also are laughing with the kids, because it becomes sort of a family moment. And so we always tried to put whatever jokes in we could constantly."