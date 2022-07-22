Tron: Uprising Writer Bill Wolkoff On Abandoned Season 2 Plans, Notes About Comedic Sidekicks, & More [Interview]

Because of the slow process of producing animation, "Tron: Legacy" came out two years after "Tron: Legacy," even though it went into production long before the live-action movie was released. That meant the only visual point of reference the writers and animators had on the new film was a short teaser. Instead, the writers would go, one at a time, into the office of a Disney executive to individually read the script on paper without leaving that office so as to get a sense of where the story was going and who the main players would be.

"We knew that Tron was going to turn into Rinzler, and we knew that he would be completely taken over by Clu," Wolkoff recalled. "That was a big rail that we had, but everything else was up for grabs."

This translates to "Uprising" feeling more like a natural progression from the original "Tron" rather than just a prequel to "Legacy," in the sense that the cartoon has such a large canvas to play with, but it also has the right amount of foreshadowing that avoids tired sequel tropes while still building the foundation of the next chapter of the story. We get to see a bit more of Flynn's plans for The Grid before Clu betrayed him and learn more about the ISOs within the context of this story, rather than simply as a nod to the live-action movie. "We didn't have to be worried about breaking canon or anything," Wolkoff adds.

"We had an infinite number of stories that we could tell with [the characters of the show], to get to the point where Tron is eventually taken by Clu."

Indeed, while the ISOs are a part of this show, the thematic focus of "Tron: Uprising" lies with Beck and how he managed to go beyond his original programming and defy the box he was assigned to at birth. "It was an interesting parallel to our world, with the roles that we feel are imprinted on us."