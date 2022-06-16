The Real And Ridiculous Notes Gravity Falls Creators Received From Disney

"Gravity Falls" is officially 10 years old! Believe it or not, it's been an entire decade since Disney welcomed us into the world of cryptids and conspiracy with the Pines family and their beloved Mystery Shack. I'll spare you the brief (but very real) existential crisis about the passage of time and the weight of age slowly crushing our youth and instead put the spotlight on the series creator, Alex Hirsch, who decided to celebrate his hit show's 10th birthday as only he could: by annoying the hell out of some Disney executives.

As fans of the series know very well, Disney runs a pretty tight ship, and "Gravity Falls" had a tendency to test its limits with smart and occasionally risqué (per Disney standards) jokes. Sharply written and no stranger to dark humor, "Gravity Falls" championed the kind of absurdity that was celebrated by kids and appreciated by adults. Given the whole "fun for the whole family" corporate vibe, that should be Disney's bread-and-butter, but for Hirsch, it often meant being reined in by some pretty strict script notes. "Reined in" might be a bit of stretch though, because Hirsch was always up for the challenge of pushing back against the notes.

The result? A ridiculous number of hilarious exchanges between the Hirsch and Disney's Standards and Practices Division. We could only imagine which jokes set them off and what throwaway lines Hirsch fought to defend ... but imagine no longer, because Hirsch gifted fans with a Twitter video that compiles some of the weirdest censorship requests he got from Disney. And trust me, whatever you're imagining, it's a million times funnier.