Disney Restores Same-Sex Kiss In Lightyear After Pixar Animators Speak Out About LGBTQ+ Censorship

"Lightyear" is a sci-fi metanarrative film about the origin of Buzz Lightyear, previously known only as a toy line within Pixar's "Toy Story" movies. It is a film about the fictional person on which a fictional toy was based. "Lightyear" will feature a character named Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) who is in a relationship with another woman. According to Variety, the character's sexuality was explicit — the two women were lovers or wives — but a scene wherein the two characters kiss had been cut by Disney's higher-ups.

Following the protests and negative press Disney has received over the last few weeks, they announced last week that the kiss would be reinstated, and will be seen in the final release of the film. Disney did not announce if the kiss would also be restored in international cuts of the film, however, or the circumstances and staging of the kiss. There is some concern that queer affection is kept incredibly brief in much of Pixar's and Disney's films specifically so they can be removed in advance of their distribution in homophobic markets. The "Onward" cop who mentions she has a girlfriend, for instance, is a prime example of how brief Pixar queerness can be.

Disney has been training audiences for years to accept queerbaiting as de rigueur, expecting audiences to feast on hints, extra-narrative press releases, and frustratingly oblique queer coding. Loki announcing — in one scene in his TV series — that he is bisexual is all well and good, but his queerness never comes up again. Tessa Thompson announcing that Valkyrie from the Avengers movies is bisexual means very little if her bisexuality is never once alluded to in the films themselves. A single gay couple looking affectionately at one another in a Pixar montage hardly qualifies as good representation.

The most prominent example of queerness from the Disney/Pixar canon is a short film, currently available on Disney+, called "Out," wherein a gay man wrestles with coming out to his parents. The short is heartwarming and treacly in the ways a Disney short ought to be and contains better queer representation than anything before. The same-sex kiss in "Lightyear" has been restored over an uproar. Audiences can hope this is a first step rather than a solution.