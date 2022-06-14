Men In Black Returning To Theaters For 25th Anniversary, All Millennials Suddenly Feel The Weight Of Age

Though it pains me to write the following sentence because of how douchey it likely makes me sound, I feel like it's probably the best way to start this article: As a Millennial, the world is constantly reminding me of how old I'm getting. There's a new article every day about what this '90s heartthrob looks like today or that movie celebrating a double-digit anniversary despite feeling like it came out yesterday. You would think that the joint pain, crippling debt, and daily existential dread were big enough reminders of the passage of time, but I guess not.

Alas, just as we get older, so do the things that we loved when we were growing up. For example, "A Goofy Movie" is nearly 30 years old. Facebook, the pioneering social media site developed as a tool for college students, has turned 18 and could attend college itself. And if you really want to feel old, Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" was first burrowing its way into your brains (whether you wanted it to or not) 10 years ago.

However, if media such as film and television is still being talked about all these years later, there has to be something worth talking about, right? That's the case with the 1997 sci-fi comedy "Men In Black." The Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones team up directed by Barry Sonnenfeld celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer. In recognition of this milestone, theaters across the country will welcome Agent J and Agent K back to the big screen for a limited time with a brand new 4K restoration of the film.