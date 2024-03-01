That Time A Cartoon Network Show Parodied The Weirdest Dune Book

Frank Herbert's "Dune" is an exquisite book and a science-fiction masterpiece. On the surface, it tells an entertaining and well-crafted adventure about a young boy who avenges the death of his family and rises to become Emperor. Beneath that, though, is a very dense narrative with complex themes of religion, politics, and ecology.

In Herbert's later books, however, the "Dune" universe gets weird as hell. There are clones, mutants, dogs that look like chairs, and much more. That being said, easily no aspect of the book series is as bizarre and memorable as the character Leto II becoming a sandworm.

In Herbert's "God Emperor of Dune," the son of Paul Atreides decides to lead humanity into a better future by transforming into a human-sandworm hybrid that could live for thousands of years and rule with an iron fist. It makes sense that something as outlandish as this has never made it to the big screen in any of the "Dune" adaptations. Not even Denis Villeneuve seems interested in the prospect, choosing instead to focus on adapting "Dune Messiah" as the end of his potential "Dune" film trilogy.

As it were, Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" is a bleak blockbuster that is primarily focused on Paul's story and the cautionary tale of believing in messianic figures. That means the movie has less time to showcase the weirder parts of its source material, the intricate politics of the "Dune" universe, or even the ecology of its primary setting of Arrakis (which is, of course, central to the story).

Still, there is one sort of adaptation of "God Emperor of Dune" already — specifically, a cartoon homage. That would be a reference to "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy," the '00s Cartoon Network show about two kids, Billy and Mandy, who befriend the Grim Reaper after beating him in a game.