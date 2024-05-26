The Real-Life Woman That Inspired Japanese Horror Classic Ring

Hideo Nakata's 1998 J-horror sensation "Ring" ("Ringu") revolves around images, mainly the distortion of photographs that denote Sadako's (Rie Inō) marked victims, and the eerie, anxiety-inducing cursed tape that comes alive in grotesque ways. Even Gore Verbinski's 2002 remake employs this photographic distortion — smudged and blurred faces that hint at the tragedy that befell the ones photographed, as if their very souls were smudged out of the frame.

The idea that photographs capture the essence of our souls is not recent, nor is its relation to spirit photography far-fetched, as the shadows and aberrations captured are often considered proof of something amiss. When Nakata was asked about this concept in an interview with Offscreen, the director affirmed that the idea for the smudged photos was inspired by a real-life woman who could allegedly manipulate objects with her clairvoyance, just like Sadako's influence manipulated the photographs:

"Mister Takahashi, who wrote the script with me, suggested strongly that we have the idea of the photos, which is actually based on a real-life person named Mifune Chizuko, a paranormal. As a paranormal this woman, Mifune, was able to project written words on paper and make words materialize on paper, these are things that paranormals can usually do ... This kind of shinrei shashin, which is the appearance of ghosts and spirits in photos, apparently really happened in Japan ... All this is related to the photographs and the image distortion we use[d] in the film."

Nakata's mention of Mifune Chizuko is rather interesting, as her story also serves as the blueprint for Shizuko, Sadako's mother, who is characterized as a renowned psychic in Koji Suzuki's "Ring," the novel that Nakata's film is based on. Let's learn more about the real-life Chizuko, and how her clairvoyance proved to be a double-edged sword.