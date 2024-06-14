The Imaginary Review: Netflix And Studio Studio Ponoc Deliver A Gorgeous Generational Classic In The Making

Lonely Amanda Shuffleup imagined her best friend Rudger (no, not Rodger, Rudger, thank you.) three months, three weeks, and three days ago. They made a promise to each other that no matter what happens, they'll never disappear, protect each other, and never cry. The two spend their days flying through the sky on the back of a giant sparrow, visiting the chatty squirrel, admiring the ocean whale (that's a whale made of ocean), and trying not to get caught by a giant snow beast when drifting through a winter wonderland.

To Amanda's mother, it's nothing more than imaginative play, but for Amanda and Rudger, each adventure brings a fully realized world to life. Her creative mind makes Rudger a special imaginary friend, one that makes him the target for an evil adult who can see Imaginaries named Mr. Bunting, a Hawaiian shirt-clad creep who physically eats imaginary friends to maintain a connection with his longtime imaginary friend — a girl who "smells like rot and is cold as an icicle" and looks like she just stepped out of a Japanese horror movie from the 2000s. In any other movie, Mr. Bunting and his imaginary friend would be the only conflict for a film courting young audiences to process, but Studio Ponoc — like founder Yoshiaki Nishimura's former home Studio Ghibli — knows better than to soften the edges of dark, serious themes for children.

Sometimes you watch a film and know the moment the credits roll that you've witnessed something special, one that will become a beloved favorite and be passed down for years to come. "The Imaginary" is that film for 2024, a breathtaking feat of animation with a powerful story that lends it to being a generational classic in the making.