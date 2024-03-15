One Of The Year's Best Movies Is About Recreating Hamlet...In Grand Theft Auto Online [SXSW 2024]

"Grand Theft Auto V" is one of the biggest video games of all time, which in turn paved the way for a huge player base in "Grand Theft Auto Online." For a couple of out-of-work actors, it provided them a space to do the thing they missed the most during the pandemic: acting. While "GTA" is a place to commit crimes in a carefree, digital environment, a couple of guys named Sam and Mark turned it into the most unlikely venue to play host to some of William Shakespeare's work.

"Grand Theft Hamlet" is a new documentary that chronicles Sam and Mark's journey from merely playing "GTA" to hatching a plan to put on a production of "Hamlet" staged entirely in the game. The film recently premiered at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and I am here to tell you that it's unlike any other movie you've ever seen before. Touching, hilarious, sweet, and timely, it is something you will want to put on your radar immediately, even if you don't much care for Shakespeare or "Grand Theft Auto." This is one of those exceptionally rare cinematic achievements that feels like it is truly for everyone. I don't say that lightly.

During the pandemic, so many of us turned to video games as a means of escape at a time when everything felt hopeless, or just plain monotonous. Sam and Mark may have started out playing "Grand Theft Auto Online" for that reason, but they soon discovered it could provide them something more. Could this chaotic realm of digital violence offer up a venue for something more civilized? People have used these games to do some impressive things. Heck, someone even remade a scene from "Terminator 2" in "Grand Theft Auto V" years ago. But a revered work from Shakespeare? That's new territory, to put it lightly.

This movie stares chaos in the face and embraces it. It shouldn't work, but it does.