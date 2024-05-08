Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Review: The Best Of The New Apes Series

Franklin J. Schaffner's 1968 sci-fi classic "Planet of the Apes" introduces its titular primates in a gloriously nightmarish fashion. The film's central astronaut trio, lost on a distant planet (wink), finds panicked, mute humans running through a field of tall grass, fleeing attackers on horseback. The camera then zooms dizzily into the face of one of said attackers, revealing that he is, in fact, a gorilla. This world, we see, is topsy-turvy. It is a place where humans and apes are transposed, with the former treated like animals by the latter. Schaffner, and screenwriters Michael Wilson and Rod Serling, present this tilted universe as a conduit for satire, a means to dissect and examine the foibles of humanity via the absurd — even whimsical — image of talking ape men. The film may end on a bleak note, but there's some levity mixed into the very batter.

In contrast, the recent wave of "Apes" retreads — active since 2011 — excised every last shred of whimsy in favor of self-serious tragedy. The films are about dour, brutal wartime violence (especially in the case of 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes"), and turgid, po-faced worldbuilding. The fall of humankind, the rebooted series argues, will be a slow, painful process; humans will cling to Earth by their fingernails, even after it's quite clear that the natural world is picking us out of its fur like so many unappetizing chiggers. How odd that "Planet of the Apes" should be transformed into something so nihilistic.

Thank goodness, then, for Wes Ball's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," handily the best of the new Apes series. It is a film that fast-forwards deep into the post-ape world, takes a few deep breaths, and lets us live there for a moment.