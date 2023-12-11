The Correct Order To Watch The Maze Runner Movies

After you're done with the "Maze Runner" trilogy, it is time to engage on a deeper level, should you wish to do so. The two prequels in question — "The Kill Order" and "The Fever Code" — chronicle how the Glade was formed in the first place, spanning back to 13 years before Thomas enters the arena. Mankind had to contend with a disease after solar flares hit the earth, causing most of the populace to descend into madness.

"The Fever Code" provides more context about the first Gladers, the kind of training that they had to undergo, and what happened before their memories were wiped before their trials. While these events are rather tricky to translate onto the big screen, there is a chance that a prequel film might help set the stage for nuanced worldbuilding while granting answers to unanswered questions put forth in the trilogy.

If you wish to venture beyond, there are "The Maze Cutter" books, which act as a spin-off trilogy that is still being written as of now (the second book, "The Godhead Complex" was published on November 2023). There's also a companion text known as "The Maze Runner Files," which is an information catalog about WICKED, the Flare, and reveals more information about the intricacies of the world. A new character named Newt was also introduced in the novella, "Crank Palace," which takes place during the events of the third film.

Needless to say, watching "The Maze Runner" films out of order will only be confusing, as the release order is the only way to understand the linear progression of Thomas' journey. As for the more complex, sprawling narrative that extends beyond these films, it still awaits curious exploration, if you dare to indulge in it.