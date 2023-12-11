The Correct Order To Watch The Maze Runner Movies
Throwing a bunch of teenagers into some sort of Gladiator-style arena is the pinnacle of young adult dystopian fiction, executed to perfection in franchises like "The Hunger Games." While "The Maze Runner" films also follow the same principle, the worldbuilding here is markedly different, woven deftly with interesting characters and plot developments that make it such an intriguing premise. With three movies that map the trajectory of such a grim world and its inhabitants, "The Maze Runner" emerges as a staple for those who wish to immerse themselves in its labyrinthine action and fantastical setting.
As "The Maze Runner" films are rather overlooked, at least in comparison to blockbuster offerings within the same genre, it can be a bit confusing for casual fans to denote its viewing order. Moreover, things get more complicated once we venture into its sprawling source material — James Dashner's "Maze Runner" novels extend beyond its theatrical counterparts, comprising two prequels, a companion book, and a sequel of sorts that takes place 73 years after the events of the final film.
So, should you reach the books to get a better understanding of the worldbuilding in the films? Yes and no. Let us dive deeper into the world of "The Maze Runner" to answer this question.
The only way to watch The Maze Runner films
Well, the only correct way to watch these films is in the order of theatrical release. Yes, that sounds super obvious and not at all complicated, but please bear with me. Start with 2014's "The Maze Runner" which introduces us to the Glade, where teens dubbed Gladers are responsible for navigating an ever-changing labyrinth that houses dangerous biochemical beasts known as Grievers. Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) is thrown into the midst of chaos, and as a "greenie" (new Gladers who are thrown into the Glade every week), he must navigate this treacherous world and solve the mystery that lies at its heart.
Next, is 2015's "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials," which sees Thomas teaming up with the other Gladers to get to the bottom of the shadow organization that oversees the Glade, known as WCKD. There's a palpable shift in tone in the sequel — while the Glade used to be a place where the teenagers only cooperated for survival, Thomas' presence inspires everyone to actively band together in an attempt to uncover the root cause behind their fates. The world also widens, as we are introduced to a wasteland called the Scorch, where resistance fighters team up with our core group to survive yet another devastating trial.
Finally, 2018's "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" marks the explosive finale to this mystery, where Thomas and co. must once again push back to rescue their friends and seek more answers about their world. An infection known as The Flare makes matters worse, and unsavory truths about the Gladers are revealed by the end of this enigmatic entry. While this journey is pretty chronological, let us look into the prequel books and the companion texts written by Dashner to help flesh this world out.
More than meets the eye
After you're done with the "Maze Runner" trilogy, it is time to engage on a deeper level, should you wish to do so. The two prequels in question — "The Kill Order" and "The Fever Code" — chronicle how the Glade was formed in the first place, spanning back to 13 years before Thomas enters the arena. Mankind had to contend with a disease after solar flares hit the earth, causing most of the populace to descend into madness.
"The Fever Code" provides more context about the first Gladers, the kind of training that they had to undergo, and what happened before their memories were wiped before their trials. While these events are rather tricky to translate onto the big screen, there is a chance that a prequel film might help set the stage for nuanced worldbuilding while granting answers to unanswered questions put forth in the trilogy.
If you wish to venture beyond, there are "The Maze Cutter" books, which act as a spin-off trilogy that is still being written as of now (the second book, "The Godhead Complex" was published on November 2023). There's also a companion text known as "The Maze Runner Files," which is an information catalog about WICKED, the Flare, and reveals more information about the intricacies of the world. A new character named Newt was also introduced in the novella, "Crank Palace," which takes place during the events of the third film.
Needless to say, watching "The Maze Runner" films out of order will only be confusing, as the release order is the only way to understand the linear progression of Thomas' journey. As for the more complex, sprawling narrative that extends beyond these films, it still awaits curious exploration, if you dare to indulge in it.