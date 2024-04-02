Will Smith's 10 Best Movie Roles, Ranked

Okay, okay, now before you come at me with some thinkpiece about how this movie and the entire culture of 2000s pick-up artists/date doctors are all rooted in manipulation and misogyny ... I KNOW, I LIVED IT, I WAS THERE! All of that said, it's a testament to Will Smith's talent as an actor to make a character like Alex "Hitch" Hitchens so damn endearing. Smith shines as the titular "Hitch," mentoring his unlucky-in-love client, Albert (Kevin James) while simultaneously falling into his own romantic situation with tabloid reporter Sara Melas (Eva Mendes). Smith has always been a charmer, and Hitch allows him to really play into that aspect of his personality.

On paper, I should despise Hitch as a person, but in the hands of Will Smith, I can't help but love him. Smith effortlessly portrays Hitch as the smooth, confident ladies' man he advertises himself to be, but there's always this wink of vulnerability simmering underneath — making the character's backstory feel earned when it finally comes to light. "Hitch" should have been one of those aughts rom-coms that drifted into obscurity, but the power of Smith turned it into a box office smash and a film constantly cited as an underrated gem.