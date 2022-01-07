Sidney Poitier, Trailblazing Hollywood Icon And First Black Man To Win An Oscar, Has Died At 94

Sidney Poitier, the Bahamian-American acting legend, director, producer, activist, and ambassador, has sadly passed away at the age of 94.

The icon's death is a blow to an industry still reeling from the deaths of several larger-than-life figures who made their own lasting and incredibly influential marks through lives well-lived, with Poitier's passing coming so close on the heels of both Betty White on New Year's Eve and legendary filmmaker Peter Bogdonavich earlier this week. News concerning the late "In the Heat of the Night" star first started trickling in through Bahamas media networks, primarily OURNews Bahamas and Eyewitness News Bahamas, citing confirmation by Bahaman Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell and further confirmed by Variety. Details as to the specifics of his passing were not available at the time of publishing.

The endlessly charismatic Poitier was widely revered for boasting a filmography of "firsts" — he held the honor of becoming the first Black man to receive an international film award at the 1957 Venice Film Festival, he was the first to become nominated Best Actor at the Academy Awards a year later, and, most notably, he was the first Black man (and first Bahamian actor) to actually win the prestigious Best Actor Oscar in 1963 for his turn in "Lilies of the Field." The trailblazer's many, many other achievements throughout his prolific career include winning an Honorary Award at the 2002 Academy Awards, "For his extraordinary performances and unique presence on the screen and for representing the industry with dignity, style and intelligence;" two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his portrayals of Thurgood Marshall in 1991's "Separate But Equal" and Nelson Mandela in 1997's "Mandela and de Klerk;" BAFTA Award wins in 1959 and 2016 (on top of 5 nominations throughout the 1950s and 1960s); various Lifetime Achievement Awards; and winning the African-American Film Critics Association's (AAFCA) Icon Award in 2016.