Peter Bogdanovich, Legendary Director Of Paper Moon And The Last Picture Show, Has Died At 82

2022 is picking up right where 2021 left off, unfortunately. While much of the world is still recovering from Betty White's passing on New Year's Eve only weeks short of her 100th birthday, today we've received another dose of sad news. Legendary filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich has passed away at the age of 82, according to his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich (via THR). The elder Bogdanovich died peacefully of natural causes early Thursday morning in his Los Angeles home, leaving an unfillable hole in the heart of Hollywood after decades of invaluable contributions to the arts.

Having worn several industry hats over the years that include serving as director, writer, actor, producer, film journalist, critic, and film historian, Bogdanovich is perhaps best known for directing several classics of 1970s cinema and extending his successful career throughout the '80s, '90s, and even assisting in the completion of Orson Welles' final work, "The Other Side of the Wind," which finally released in 2018. In the '70s alone, "The Last Picture Show," "What's Up, Doc?," and "Paper Moon" stand out as some of his absolute finest works, all of which continue to be held up, celebrated, and studied by film lovers to this day.

Along with his narrative feature film work, Bogdanovich was also an accomplished documentarian. He released "Directed by John Ford" in 1971, which featured interviews with famous names such as John Wayne, James Stewart, and Henry Fonda ... and narrated by Orson Welles, of course. A revised edition of the documentary in 2006 includes additional thoughts from Clint Eastwood, Walter Hill, Harry Carey Jr., Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and more. Elsewhere in the industry, his multifaceted trajectory landed him several acting gigs, most prominently in HBO's classic series "The Sopranos" as psychotherapist Elliot Kupferberg opposite Lorraine Bracco's Jennifer Melfi.

Oscar-nominated and the winner of several prestigious awards that include a BAFTA, a Lifetime Achievement Award, several top prizes at various film festivals (most recently, a Venezia Classici Award at the 2018 Venice Film Festival), a William K. Everson Film History Award, and even a Grammy, Bogdanovich will be laid to rest after receiving many well-deserved honors and bountiful recognition from his peers — and, importantly, all while he was still alive to appreciate such widespread respect and acclaim.