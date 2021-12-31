Betty White, Beloved Star Of Stage And Screen, Has Died At 99

White is known most prominently for her roles on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls," and "Hot in Cleveland," but her remarkable gifts made her a celebrity staple on game shows, commercials, variety shows, radio, television guest spots, theatre, and movie cameos. Listing all of her accomplishments feels like trying to measure an immeasurable life, and an impact that goes far beyond entertainment credits. Betty White brought such warmth and joy to everything she did, and acted as one of the few great equalizers. It's hard not to refer to White as universally loved, but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn't view her as an absolute treasure.

Betty White could do it all. She was a gifted comedian, vocalist, dancer, dramatist, writer, and producer, and did it all through an unbelievably misogynist entertainment industry that she refused to bend to the whims of. It feels impossible to say goodbye to Betty White, someone whose intelligence, sass, beauty, talent, and kindness was so powerful it seemed like she would live forever. She possessed a natural charisma that cannot be taught, and was living, loving, and entertaining the world until the very end. The world is a better place having been blessed by her presence, and she will be dearly missed.

Thank you for being a friend, Betty.