The Life Of Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Is Becoming A Broadway Play

Sidney Poitier is 94 years young and has lived an extraordinary life both on and offscreen. Now, his life is on its way to becoming a stage play, bound for Broadway.

Producers — including Poitier's own daughter, Anika Poitier — have announced that "Sidney," a play dramatizing the actor's life, will be written by Charles Randolph-Wright and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The play is based on Poitier's autobiography, "The Measure of a Man," and it will chart his background growing up in the Bahamas to his time as a performer and activist.

The official description of "Sidney" (via Deadline) notes that the play will "explore the nature of sacrifice and commitment, pride and humility and the price for artistic integrity." It will give partial focus to how "Poitier has inspired many artists in multiple fields including encouraging Alice Childress to begin writing when they were both members at American Negro Theatre."

Randolph-Wright was handpicked by the Poitier family and he has a revival of Childress' "Trouble in Mind" on Broadway right now.