Every Bad Boys Movie Ranked

I don't think anyone had high hopes for "Bad Boys For Life," the third entry in the series. For one thing, director Michael Bay was no longer at the helm. Instead, the directing duo known as Adil & Bilall were calling the shots. For another thing, the film was arriving 17 years after "Bad Boys II," which suggested that a sequel wasn't exactly something that people were jumping up and down for. And yet, "Bad Boys For Life" is surprisingly good! What makes the film work is the fact that the characters are no longer the young hotshots we first met back in 1995. They're older now, and part of the story involves how they've grown as individuals. As I said in my review, "But it's the unexpected amount of heart that ends up making 'Bad Boys for Life' a pleasant surprise ... [S]ome people mellow out when they get older. They slow down, and they realize they've been taking certain things for granted. If the 'Bad Boys' franchise of all damn things can have actual emotional growth there might be hope yet for all of us." And oh yeah, did I mention the main villain in this film is a witch? Wild stuff, man!