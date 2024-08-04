The Troubling Reason Will Smith Almost Wasn't In The Sci-Fi Hit Independence Day

Roland Emmerich's 1996 blockbuster "Independence Day" wasn't incredibly well-reviewed when it was first released, with many critics citing its overblown melodrama, bad script, and clunky plotting as central flaws. Some also felt that the admittedly impressive visual effects were being wielded as a means to cover up how weak the alien invasion story was. Regardless, audiences showed up in droves and made "Independence Day" the highest-grossing film of the year; it cost a hefty $75 million to make, but raked in over $817 million worldwide. It was a legitimate phenomenon.

Between those who are fond of the film, and those who tend to sniff at it, a few things can be widely agreed upon. Firstly, yes, the film is quite silly and pointedly jingoistic, using an alien invasion as an excuse to repeat All-American platitudes. Secondly, it's exhilarating when the alien invaders blow up the White House. And thirdly, the cast is impressive, and no one gives a bad performance. Jeff Goldblum is perfectly cast as a nerdy scientist, Bill Pullman is perfectly presidential, and Randy Quaid plays his "redneck" shtick to the hilt. At the head of the ensemble is Will Smith, a hotshot Marine pilot who ends up commandeering a flying saucer and piloting it into the alien mother ship to stage a viral computer attack.

Smith was already a big star thanks to his rap career and his stint on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," but "Independence Day" cemented him as a Hollywood leading man. It seems, however, that he almost lost out on his "ID4" role ... because of racism. According to an oral history of "Independence Day" printed in The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Smith was nearly rejected by Fox studio executives as they didn't think "a Black guy" would attract international viewers.