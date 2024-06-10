5 Reasons Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Conquered The Box Office

When the summer was in need of saving, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett came to the rescue. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited on screen over the weekend in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," the fourth installment of the long-running franchise, serving as a sequel to 2020's "Bad Boys for Life." Much has happened in the four years since that movie came out but one important thing hasn't changed: people really love these characters. As such, the new movie easily topped the box office with an impressive global debut.

"Ride or Die" opened to $56.5 million domestically, which was above weekend estimates. It was a little below the $62.5 million that "Bad Boys for Life" opened to in 2020 but that movie also opened in January when there is generally far less competition. Not to mention the pandemic that forever changed moviegoing habits of the general public. So the fact that the sequel opened very close to its predecessor is good news here. Overseas, the film pulled in $48.6 million, giving it a $105.1 million worldwide start. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have done it again, it seems.

So, what went right with this one? How is it that the fourth "Bad Boys" movie finds itself as a bright spot amidst an otherwise rough year at the box office thus far? While there is certainly much to be said, especially in the weeks ahead, we're going to look at the five biggest reasons that "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" found itself on the right side of things in the early going. Let's get into it.