How Bad Boys For Life Became The Biggest Box Office Hit Of Hollywood's Lost Year

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"2020 at the box office will be known as the 'year of the asterisk,' with virtually every known measure and metric for box office performance being completely rethought and recalibrated." These were the words of Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian speaking to CNN in October 2020. At that time, the industry was contending with a months-long, global shutdown, with movie theaters on life support as the pandemic raged on. Yes, every title released in 2020 will always come with an asterisk but even with that, one movie had to come out on top during Hollywood's lost year. That movie was "Bad Boys for Life."

Action director extraordinaire Michael Bay helmed 1995's "Bad Boys" and 2003's "Bad Boys II," with the first film ranking as a big success and the sequel somewhat hampered by its very large budget (more on that in a bit). Still, after several years, Sony decided to officially move forward with a third installment in the franchise in 2009, with Peter Craig to pen an initial version of "Bad Boys 3." It would be more than a decade before the film would actually come to fruition. Entirely by accident, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's third go around as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett would secure its place in cinema history as Hollywood's biggest movie during the industry's worst year ever.

In honor of the release of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" next weekend, we're looking back at "Bad Boys for Life." We'll go over why the movie took so long to happen in the first place, how a pair of relatively unknown directors ended up stepping in for Bay, how they managed to make a certified blockbuster on a sub-$100 million budget, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened shortly after it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it several years removed. Let's dig in, shall we?