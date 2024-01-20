Paul Blart: Mall Cop Was Kevin James' Underdog Ride To Box Office Glory

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

Kevin James is not exactly a name that comes to mind when one thinks of the phrase "movie star." People of a certain age probably picture the lovable everyman Doug Heffernan from his long-running sitcom "The King of Queens," but a great many others will probably think of two words: Paul Blart. Be it solely for the memes or because you're one of the many moviegoers who genuinely enjoys the film, "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" was a bonafide hit that started a franchise and, though it may not be how we generally think of him, asserted James as a meat-in-seats movie star.

The 2009 comedy centers on Paul Blart (James) who dreams of becoming a State Trooper. In the meantime, he patrols the local mall as a security guard on his trusty Segway. Even though it's far from his dream, Blart takes his job seriously. This simple security guard is then thrust into action when a team of hooligans raids the mall and takes hostages. It becomes a "man who is unprepared but rises to the occasion" story. An underdog tale that was treated like an underdog by the industry before it went on to defy expectations.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 15th anniversary of "Paul Blart: Mall Cop," we're looking back at James' big hit comedy. We'll explain how the film came to be, how James originally set out to make "Die Hard" with a more relatable main character, how it turned into a family-friendly PG affair, what happened when it hit theaters, the surprising cult following the film developed in the years after its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?