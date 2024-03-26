Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Are Ride Or Die In The Bad Boys 4 Trailer

The boys are officially back and badder than ever. As a shining example in the increasingly popular genre known as "Dudes rock" cinema, it was only a matter of time before Sony brought back the buddy-cop "Bad Boys" franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 2020's "Bad Boys For Life" felt like a fitting enough swan song for our favorite dynamic duo, even without the presence of Michael "Master of Bayhem" Bay in the director's chair. But newcomers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (known collectively as Adil & Bilall) capably channeled the spirit of the original two movies and proved there was still a little more juice to be squeezed out of this action series. Fast forward a few years, a pandemic, and one deeply unfortunate Oscars controversy later, and the quartet of Smith, Lawrence, and Adil & Bilall are gearing up to do it all over again.

That brings us to "Bad Boys 4," or what's now been revealed to be titled "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Along with the new title, the studio dropped a brand-new trailer on us this morning filled with all the familiar explosiveness, gunfighting, and quintessential sense of chemistry that only Smith and Lawrence could cook up. It's been a long and winding road to get to this point, but longtime fans of the "Bad Boys" films have plenty of reason to hope that this action movie franchise, which got its start in the late '90s and early 2000s, can keep the good times rolling. Check out the new footage at the link above!