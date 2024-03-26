Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Are Ride Or Die In The Bad Boys 4 Trailer
The boys are officially back and badder than ever. As a shining example in the increasingly popular genre known as "Dudes rock" cinema, it was only a matter of time before Sony brought back the buddy-cop "Bad Boys" franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 2020's "Bad Boys For Life" felt like a fitting enough swan song for our favorite dynamic duo, even without the presence of Michael "Master of Bayhem" Bay in the director's chair. But newcomers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (known collectively as Adil & Bilall) capably channeled the spirit of the original two movies and proved there was still a little more juice to be squeezed out of this action series. Fast forward a few years, a pandemic, and one deeply unfortunate Oscars controversy later, and the quartet of Smith, Lawrence, and Adil & Bilall are gearing up to do it all over again.
That brings us to "Bad Boys 4," or what's now been revealed to be titled "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Along with the new title, the studio dropped a brand-new trailer on us this morning filled with all the familiar explosiveness, gunfighting, and quintessential sense of chemistry that only Smith and Lawrence could cook up. It's been a long and winding road to get to this point, but longtime fans of the "Bad Boys" films have plenty of reason to hope that this action movie franchise, which got its start in the late '90s and early 2000s, can keep the good times rolling. Check out the new footage at the link above!
Bad Boys: Ride or Die comes to theaters this summer
In retrospect, they really should've saved their bullets and called this movie "Bad Boys 4 Life," right? Missed opportunities for blatant cheesiness aside, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" looks like another worthy entry in one of the surprisingly longest-running action movie franchises out there. Miami Police narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett have come a long way since conducting heroin busts on the mafia and interrupting Klan meetings in the coolest way possible, but now they're facing their biggest test yet: getting a ginger ale without causing any drama whatsoever. Okay, there's slightly more to the plot than that, but we're not complaining.
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" comes from directors Adil & Bilall and is written by franchise veteran Chris Bremner. In addition to returning stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the fourth film features a cast that includes a mix of faces both new and returning: Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and, of course, the great Joe Pantoliano. The sequel is set to arrive in theaters, guns blazing, on June 7, 2024. You can find the official synopsis below:
This Summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run.