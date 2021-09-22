Apple's Foundation Has An 8 Season Plan

Elsewhere in their conversation, Goyer went even further in trying to set reasonable expectations for this show. If you're the type of viewer who likes every single question neatly answered by the end of a season, you may want to adjust your thinking when it comes to "Foundation."

"I love it when a little offhanded moment that happens in episode two pays off in episode eight, or even in a later season. I like the universes of these big epics to feel fully lived in and 360 degrees. I like it when there are shades of gray. I like it when not every question is answered. I will say, in this season, we answer a lot of questions, and there are some questions we don't answer. And hopefully, the audience will be patient, because if we haven't answered a question, there's a reason why we haven't answered a question. And it's not because we forgot about it."

Click here for the full interview. "Foundation" arrives on AppleTV+ on September 24, 2021.