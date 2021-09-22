Foundation Was Considered Impossible To Adapt – Here's How David S. Goyer Did It [Interview]

The third episode has an extended sequence where the oldest clone of the triumvirate of emperors is getting ready to pass away, and a new clone will be born. It is utterly unlike Asimov's writing but somehow feels at one with his work. You're not adapting Asimov as much as you're finding what was unsaid in his work.

Yeah. I'm glad you said that because episode three is one of my favorite episodes, and it by design was meant to be a very different kind of episode. And I think so far, at least in terms of the feedback I'm getting from people, they were very surprised by where we go in episode three. But in a way, I think episode three is very emblematic of our version of what "Foundation" is because it's taking these themes and figuring out all these surprising and emotional ins and out.

I'm not interested in traditional black and white stories. I like shades of gray, and I challenge our audience and also our writers to come up with ways to sympathize and empathize with emperors, who on the face of it, seem like monsters. And I think we call the beginning of that episode, The Short Film, and there will be more of them in this series. And I love the opportunity. That's something that we're not really condensing Asimov's "Foundation" with this show. We're actually expanding it, and that's luxury. And I love being able to do those kind of tone poems. And most of the people that see episode three are very moved and surprisingly moved by what happens by Dusk, with Dusk in that storyline. And that's what we were going for.

That's where I was really won over. I was watching with my wife, who's never read Asimov–

Great. Your wife is our audience.

She is. After episode two, which has a romantic relationship between Gaal and Rasche, I told her that Asimov was a great writer, he didn't write sex. He didn't write romance. And she said, "Well, 'Foundation' is a sexy show. I'm into this." You've connected with a person already.

I can also credit my own wife for that, who's not a science fiction fan. And she would constantly say, "It's got to be emotional. It's got to be sexy. We have to care about these characters."

How did you approach the look of the show? This isn't "Star Wars" or "Star Trek." You're building a science fiction universe from scratch.

From a visual standpoint, that was the biggest challenge with the show is you've got these pillars of "Star Wars," "Star Trek," maybe "Alien." And I would say 90% of the science fiction that we consume visually sort of owes and allegiance to those three films. And I'm not saying we were successful all the time. But I would say again, and again, and again, with wardrobe, with makeup, with the design of spaceships, with visual effects, "Don't bring me something that looks like 'Star Wars.' Don't bring me something that looks like 'Star Trek.'" I want it to be our own thing, which is no small feat. Because even when I was talking with Apple, sometimes they would say, "Well, what is it going to look like?" And I'd say, I know this is easy to say, but I'm going to try to make it look like something you haven't seen before."

Let's take a whole hologram as an example, right? I mean, there's this visual language of holograms, "Star Wars," "Star Trek," that they're see-through, and they emit light. So when you're shooting them on stage, there's a lot of interactive light. And we started experimenting with this idea of, okay, we call them Sand-o-grams. They're particles. They don't emit light. They reflect light, they refract light, they cast shadows. And so, that became this language that we used, that it changed the way we used holograms on the set. Or the way the math is depicted from the prime radiant was something completely different. And a lot of design and thought was into what does the math look like when it blooms out of the prime radiant?

It was not easy. And it was frustrating. I feel like having made a season of it, most of the time we're successful. And at least now we can point and say, "Okay, that feels like 'Foundation.' That doesn't feel like something else."