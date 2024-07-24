Apple TV+ Has Great Shows — But No One Is Watching Them

The Streaming Wars are over and there is a clear winner — surprise, surprise, it's Netflix. Joining the pile of companies reconsidering this whole streaming thing is Apple TV+, which is now vowing to stop throwing so much money at shows no one watches. Apple TV+ is watched and used about as much as U2's "Songs of Innocence" was listened to when it got released on iTunes for free, with Bloomberg reporting that Apple TV+ "generates less viewing in one month than Netflix does in one day."

When every studio and company began launching its own streaming service, there was an outcry over the return of cable but worse, which is something no one liked and is the reason so many of us flooded to Netflix in the first place. However, the overabundance of streamers also came with the opportunity for variety and specialization. Just as Hulu had long been the streamer platform for TV lovers and Shudder appeals to horror fans, it was feasible that each individual streamer could actually offer something different. Of course, that didn't happen.

Instead, HBO Max (now just Max), Peacock, Paramount+, and Disney+ mostly rely on audiences liking their individual studio's library more than anything. And when it comes to original titles, other than known IP, there isn't really much about any single streaming-first title that instantly suggests a house style distinct from any one streamer — except for Netflix having a bland visual style. The lone exception is Apple TV+, a rare streamer that has a consistent output of great TV shows and movies, and the home of the best sci-fi shows on TV right now.