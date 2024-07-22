Netflix Is The Winner Of The Streaming Wars, According To A New Report

Two years ago, Netflix appeared to be in something approaching trouble. The streaming service's global subscriber numbers dipped for the first time in over a decade, while competitors like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max (which rebranded to Max in 2023) all saw an uptick in their subscription numbers. Though Netflix was still the leader in the streaming clubhouse by a significant margin (not counting YouTube), their profits took a hit as they continued to lose the rights to rerun favorites like "Friends," "Cheers" and "The Office." Would these rivals keep eating into Netflix's lead in the coming years as they ramped up production in original content and swiped the rights to other film and television hits from the streaming king?

According to the Netflix's newly released quarterly report, the company is thriving once again. The streamer far outpaced industry forecasts by netting eight million new subscribers in the last quarter (Wall Street analysts had predicted a shade under five million new sign-ups) on its way to recording a 44% uptick in quarterly profit from 2023. Per Bloomberg, industry observers are starting to believe Netflix has built an "insurmountable" lead in overall subscribers. Meanwhile, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount are reducing spending to stanch the flow of red ink from streaming losses.

This bolsters the claim made by some entertainment journalists over the last year that Netflix has outright won the streaming wars. This declaration felt a tad premature in 2023, but at the midpoint of 2024 it's hard to see how these competitors — particularly Warner Bros. Discovery, which, under the inept leadership of David Zaslav, has seen a 70% plunge in stock market price since the 2022 merger — will ever come close to throwing the smallest of scares into Netflix.

So how did Netflix right the ship?