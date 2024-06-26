Warner Bros. Discovery Must Protect HBO At All Costs – But Can They Actually Pull It Off?

HBO has always had a certain level of quality associated with it. From its early days of bringing big theatrical movies to the living room, to producing some of the most beloved shows of all time like "The Sopranos," it's a brand people associate with a particular standard of excellence. That HBO logo means something, and that association is not easy to accomplish. That being the case, it has been of paramount importance to Warner Bros. Discovery that they preserve the HBO brand at all costs. That has been tricky ever since Discovery purchased WarnerMedia in 2022, with David Zaslav taking over as CEO. But the Hollywood studio just made a move that suggests Zaslav and Co. know damn well the importance of HBO.

As reported by Variety, HBO and Max content CEO Casey Bloys has revealed that several shows that were initially going to be streaming originals made for Max are now becoming HBO originals. This includes DC's recently confirmed "Lanterns" series, the "It" prequel series "Welcome to Derry," and the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV show, which recently locked down its creative team.

"As we started producing those shows, we were using the same methods, the same kind of thinking, as how we would approach HBO shows. In a lot of cases, the same talent that has worked on HBO shows," Bloys explained. So, they've now arrived at a place where these shows will, in fact, become HBO shows. Bloys elaborated that once these shows started taking shape, the need to distinguish them as a Max show rather than an HBO show no longer made sense: