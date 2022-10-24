House Of The Dragon Episode 10 Is HBO's Most-Viewed Finale Since Game Of Thrones

When you play the Game of Thrones, you either win the ratings or you die. According to the network's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery (via Variety), "House of the Dragon" has now officially become the highest-rated HBO season finale since the series finale of "Game of Thrones" back in 2019.

9.3 million viewers reportedly tuned in to see the Dance of the Dragons in "The Black Queen," the tenth and final episode of "House of the Dragon" season 1. This number includes both HBO viewers and streaming viewers watching the finale on HBO Max. It's still slightly below the 10.2 million viewers of the second episode, and well below the 19.8 million viewers of the "Game of Thrones" series finale. By comparison, the first season of "Game of Thrones" ended with 3.9 million viewers, but of course, it was still building popularity and didn't have the benefit of being an established TV franchise and pop-culture juggernaut.

Considering the fact that "Game of Thrones" was actually beating "House of the Dragon" in the streaming ratings this season — despite having concluded three years ago — it's a good sign for the latter show that its viewership hasn't slipped that much in the last ten weeks. People are still watching "House of the Dragon," and with good reason. Despite having its issues, such as disjointed time jumps and scenes that were too dark (a complaint that showrunner Ryan Condal has now addressed), "House of the Dragon" managed to be just as engrossing as "Game of Thrones" in terms of its plot and the political machinations of its characters.