House Of The Dragon's Showrunner Has Heard Your Complaints About Scenes Being Too Dark

For the most part, the first season of "House of the Dragon" was pretty good. It seemed fully aware of the fact that audiences were weary after that questionable "Game of Thrones" ending, and was making a clear effort to make amends. It was a return to the feel of the original show's early seasons, with its complicated political intrigue and its morally ambiguous characters. The only thing it didn't borrow from the original show's early seasons, unfortunately, was the competent lighting.

If you return to the first season of "Game of Thrones," you might be surprised by how well-lit everything was. Even with the night scenes, you can still typically see everything going on. For the most part, scenes were lit like the picture above, which was a promotional image for "House of the Dragon." When that scene finally happened in the prequel's seventh episode "Driftmark," nearly all the color had been stripped away.

As much as the writing of "House of the Dragon" takes after the early seasons of "Game of Thrones," the lighting is clearly inspired by the later ones. The scenes gradually grew darker over the course of the series, escalating to the point where we could barely see the big climactic battle against the white walkers.

Luckily for viewers who enjoy being able to see the expressions on characters' faces, showrunner Ryan Condal has listened to your complaints. "The feedback was certainly heard," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I get it. And we want the show to be a great viewing experience for everybody."